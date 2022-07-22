In the second quarter of 2022, the price increase of existing owner-occupied homes in The Netherlands compared to a year earlier was less pronounced than in the first quarter. The number of housing transactions was again lower than last year. The decline was smaller than in the first quarter. This is according to recent report by the CBS (Statistics Netherlands) the Kadaster (Land Registry).

The price increase of existing owner-occupied homes in the Netherlands was 18.4 percent in the second quarter of 2022. A quarter earlier, it was 20.3 percent.

The number of existing owner-occupied homes that changed hands in the second quarter of 2022 was 47,382. That was 10.2 percent less than a year earlier and this is after the first quarter of 2022 saw the lowest number of housing transactions in 6 years. In the first quarter, the decrease compared to a year earlier was more than 34 percent.

Of the four largest Dutch cities (G4), the price increase in Utrecht was greatest in the second quarter of 2022. Existing owner-occupied homes there were 17.6 percent more expensive than a year earlier. The price increases in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague amounted to 17.1, 16.4 and 14.1 percent respectively.

The number of housing transactions in the second quarter was 14.7 percent in Rotterdam and 3.1 percent higher in Utrecht than a year earlier, while 13.5 and 6.4 percent fewer homes changed hands in The Hague and Amsterdam, respectively.