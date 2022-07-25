Last week during during the Farnborough International Air Show in England,  the creation  of   The Hague Court of Arbitration for Aviation  was announced.

The Hague Court of Arbitration for Aviation offers the global aviation industry  specialized arbitration as a fast, fair, flexible and final form of binding dispute resolution conducted before an expert neutral tribunal, in private, pursuant to arbitration rules and procedures specifically tailored to the unique needs of a unique industry.

The court  will also provide arbitration and mediation training  as well as  organize an annual aviation conference in The Hague.

The court’s location is still to be decided  and it is also uncertain  how many staff will be employed.

For more information go to  http://haguecaa.org/index.html