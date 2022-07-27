A summer day at the beach is the perfect time for a tasty picnic, romantic sunset dinner or drinks with a bottle of ice-cold rosé. But food on the beach often results in soggy fries. A problem that the Foodhall Scheveningen, located on the new Noord Boulevard, is only too happy to resolve.

In order to cater for guests on the beach, they devised an specific ordering system for the beach. “On the beach you want quick, easy, but also simply healthy and tasty food. Thanks to our new ordering system, visitors can order their favourite dishes at the proverbial push of a button and pick them up without waiting. We ensure that everything is packed ‘beach-proof’. You will receive a notification on your phone when you can pick up your order. Ideal for those wonderful, endless summer days on the sand.” According to the entrepreneurs of the Foodhall

To order their food beachgoers scan a QR code to enter an online ordering system. Favourite dishes can be paid for immediately after selection, after which the Foodhall sends a notification when the order is ready. Pick up is a breeze and long queues are avoided. The order includes eating utensils and is packed in biodegradable materials. .

The Foodhall Scheveningen is a space with the look and feel of a lively and cosmopolitan market square, where you can enjoy a selection of dishes from sixteen different world cuisines.