On August 5, 6 and 7, as soon as the sun goes down, Pathé offers film lovers the unique opportunity to watch three top films for free on a gigantic movie screen in the shape of a beach towel. With an area of ​​30 by 8.5 meters, this is the largest towel (255 m²) ever laid out on a Dutch beach! Just hours after the tickets were released at the end of June, hundreds of film fans already signed up to attend one of the unique screenings.

But good news: for the screenings of the film classics Jurassic Park (1993) on August 5 and Grease (1978) on August 6, everyone has a chance to win the last extra tickets via www.pathe.nl/summercinema. The winners will be selected on August 2 from all registrations. Each winner will receive two entrance tickets.

Pathé Summer Cinema program in Scheveningen:

Friday August 5 – Jurassic Park

Saturday 6 August – Grease

Sunday 7 August – House of Gucci (FULL, no more tickets available)

Practical information

The doors open at 21:00, the film starts as soon as it is dark enough.

Location: Beach Stadium The Hague – Strandweg 4, 2586 JK The Hague.

For more information and tickets, go to www.pathe.nl/summercinema