Kruidvat has started a pilot with same-day delivery in The Hague. This new service, Kruidvat Vandaag in Huis, is provided in collaboration with Packaly bicycle couriers. Customers in the delivery area can take advantage of this new home delivery option. If they place an order before 3 p.m., the ordered products will be delivered the same day. In the long term, orders will be delivered to your home within two hours at the latest. If the pilot in The Hague is successful, it will be rolled out further to other cities in the Netherlands and Belgium.

For Kruidvat Vandaag in Huis, the discount drugstore has entered into a partnership with Packaly, a sustainable same-day delivery courier service from store to front door. With Packaly, orders from five Kruidvat stores in The Hague are delivered by bicycle, in a CO2 neutral way.

In the long run, Kruidvat wants to work with even shorter delivery times. Van den Berg: “First we are working towards two hours and eventually even one hour. This increases the quality and speed of our service even further.” The experiences we gain with the pilot in The Hague will be used to further optimize our delivery option and eventually roll it out in other regions.