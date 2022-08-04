From 8 August  to 23 September  2022, work will be carried out on the traffic control installation at the intersection  of  the Laan van Meerdervoort with the  Conradkade.  At the same time  work   the bicycle crossings at  the Laan van Meerdervoort and Regentesselaan intersection will be  moved.

These roadworks are intended to improve traffic flow and road safety.

The  tram stop at the Conradkade  will remain in service during  the roadworks  and pedestrians  will still be able  to  use intersection.  However,  motorists and cyclists will be diverted. See map below.


Map with detour during work on Laan van Meerdervoort, Conradkade and Regentesselaan

