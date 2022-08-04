From 8 August to 23 September 2022, work will be carried out on the traffic control installation at the intersection of the Laan van Meerdervoort with the Conradkade. At the same time work the bicycle crossings at the Laan van Meerdervoort and Regentesselaan intersection will be moved.

These roadworks are intended to improve traffic flow and road safety.

The tram stop at the Conradkade will remain in service during the roadworks and pedestrians will still be able to use intersection. However, motorists and cyclists will be diverted. See map below.



Map with detour during work on Laan van Meerdervoort, Conradkade and Regentesselaan

