The New Zealand cricket team proved to be too strong for the Dutch team and won 2-0 the T20I series played at Voorburg cricket club.

The first match on Thursday evening was a close run thing. The Kiwi’s batted first and scored 149 run from their 20 overs, despite some excellent fielding and catches by the Dutch team. In reply, the Dutch make a valiant attempt , but eventually ran out of wickets in the 20th over having made 132 runs.

On Friday evening, the second game was won quite convincing by the Kiwi’s. The Dutch batted first and posted a decent score of 147 runs in their 20 overs, however, the visitors easily surpassed this score in the 14th over.

Photo: KNCB