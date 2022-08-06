The New Zealand  cricket team proved to be too strong for  the Dutch team and won  2-0 the  T20I  series  played at Voorburg cricket club.

The first match on Thursday evening was a close run thing.  The Kiwi’s batted first and scored 149 run from their 20 overs, despite some excellent fielding and catches by the Dutch team.  In reply,  the Dutch  make a valiant attempt , but  eventually   ran  out  of  wickets in the 20th over  having made 132 runs.

On Friday evening, the second game   was won quite convincing by the Kiwi’s.  The Dutch batted first and  posted a decent score of 147 runs in their 20 overs,  however, the visitors  easily surpassed this score in the 14th over.

 

Photo: KNCB