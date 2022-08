This weekend, if were expecting to watch your favourite football team begin the new Premier League season on the Ziggo Sports channel then you would of received an unpleasant surprise. Instead of Premier League football, there was only French and Belgium football. In the Netherlands, Viaplay now have the rights to broadcast Premier league games.

However, via Ziggo, you can subscribe to the Viaplay channel and as well as the Premier League, you can also watch Formula 1.