Do you have an innovative idea that solves a global challenge? Join The Hague Innovators Challenge and get the chance to win a prize between € 5.000 to € 25.000.

The world is becoming more complex and societal issues are increasing on a global scale. At the same time, issues such as safety, energy, climate, and food have a huge impact on the lives of people living in cities.

With the The Hague Innovators Challenge, the municipality of The Hague challenges startups, scale-ups, and students to present their innovative ideas for global issues, as described in the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

