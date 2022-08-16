This season TheHagueOnLine will again have a reporter present at the home games of local professional football club ADO Den Haag. Last Sunday, ADO lost their first home game of the season 0-2 against FC Den Bosch.

ADO fans were hoping that the team would earn its first points of the season after a disappointing 0-4 defeat away to Heracles Almelo in the opening match. ADO started the game brightly and in the first 10 minutes failed to convert 3 good goal scoring opportunities. The ADO right winger Xander Severina was proving too hot to handle for the Den Bosch defenders .

ADO continued to dominate the play and missed a couple more good chances before the inevitable happened. Out of nothing in the 39th minute a gap opened up in ADO defence and Ahannach fired the ball in the ADO net to put the visitors into the lead. ADO responded by immediately going on the offensive and were punished when a counter attack in the 41st led to a second goal by Córdoba. This seemed to knock the wind out of the home side.

After the interval, ADO rarely threatened the Den Bosch goal and the visitors were content to sit on their 2 goal lead. The final whistle finally put some of the ADO players out of their misery.

However, after the match the ADO manger Dirk Kuyt, the ex Liverpool and Feyenoord player, was still optimistic that once the team begins to score goals then the players self confidence and results will improve.

ADO Den Haag’s next home game is against Jong Ajax on Sunday 28 Augustus at 12:15.