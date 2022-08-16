This season TheHagueOnLine will again have a reporter present  at  the home games  of  local professional  football club ADO Den Haag.  Last  Sunday,  ADO  lost  their first home game of the season  0-2  against FC  Den Bosch.

ADO fans were hoping that the team would  earn its first  points of the season  after  a disappointing 0-4  defeat  away to Heracles Almelo in  the opening  match.  ADO started the  game brightly  and in the first 10  minutes  failed to convert  3 good goal scoring opportunities.  The ADO  right winger Xander Severina   was  proving too hot to handle for the Den Bosch defenders .

ADO continued  to  dominate the  play and  missed  a couple more   good chances  before the inevitable happened.  Out of  nothing  in the 39th minute  a gap  opened up in ADO defence   and  Ahannach   fired the ball  in the ADO net  to put the visitors  into the  lead.  ADO responded by immediately going  on the  offensive  and were punished  when a counter attack in the 41st  led to a second goal  by Córdoba.  This seemed to knock the wind out of  the  home side.

After the interval, ADO  rarely  threatened   the Den Bosch goal  and the visitors  were  content  to  sit  on their  2 goal lead.  The final whistle  finally put some of the ADO players out of their misery.

However, after the match the ADO manger  Dirk Kuyt, the ex Liverpool and Feyenoord player,  was still optimistic  that  once the team  begins to score goals  then the players  self confidence  and results will improve.

 

ADO Den Haag’s next home game  is  against Jong Ajax  on Sunday 28  Augustus at 12:15.

 