Dutch Railways (NS) Staff are planning to go on 24 hour relay strikes from Wednesday 24 to Wednesday 31 August. The 24-hour relay strikes, will begin next Wednesday in the north region. In the following days it will be the turn of other regions, including the west of the country. The actions follow the failed collective labour agreement negotiations between NS and the trade unions FNV, CNV and VVMC.

No NS trains will run in the region where the actions are taking place. After the north region, NS employees will strike in the west of the country on Friday 26 August. Three days later, the actions continue in the northwest region, on Tuesday 30 August in the centre of the country and on Wednesday 31 August 31 in the east and south.

If there is still no collective labour agreement after August 31 then a nationwide strike will take place a week later, according to the union.