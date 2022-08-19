Do you have items you would like to get rid of? Turn them in for free during The Hague gemeente clean-up days (opruimdagen). Items which can still be used will go to second hand shops and bulky waste will be disposed of properly.
From 30 August to 25 October 2022, the clean-up days will be held on Tuesdays from 17.00 to 20.00 at different locations in the city. See below for the dates in your neighbourhood.
|Date
|Street
|City district
|Tuesday, 30 August
|At the end of the Maurice Ravelweg (at the turning loop)
|Loosduinen
|Tuesday, 6 September
|Stieltjesstraat opposite No. 870
|Laak
|Tuesday, 13 September
|Het Hofbad car park, Ypenburgse Boslaan 30
|Leidschenveen-Ypenburg
|Tuesday, 27 September
|Joubertplantsoen
|Centrum
|Tuesday, 4 October
|to be announced
|Escamp
|Tuesday, 11 October
|Jan van Riebeekstraat near the community center
|Haagse Hout
|Tuesday, 18 October
|Sweelinckplein
|Scheveningen
|Tuesday, 25 October
|Gaslaan opposite No. 82
|Segbroek
Items you can hand in on the clean-up day
- bulky waste (such as furniture, household items, boards, boxes and large pieces of glass)
- items for the second hand shop (kringloop)
- old bicycles
- small electrical appliances (appliances with a plug or battery which are not larger than about 50 centimetres. Examples: mixers, vacuum cleaners, irons, toys, radios and TVs, computers and printers, video players, tools, telephones and chargers, lighting, music, smoke detectors, clocks and watches)
- domestic chemical waste (such as paint, light bulbs and batteries)
Please note that you cannot get rid of construction and demolition waste during the clean-up days.
For more information click here