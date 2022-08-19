From 30 August to 25 October 2022, the clean-up days will be held on Tuesdays from 17.00 to 20.00 at different locations in the city. See below for the dates in your neighbourhood.

Date Street City district Tuesday, 30 August At the end of the Maurice Ravelweg (at the turning loop) Loosduinen Tuesday, 6 September Stieltjesstraat opposite No. 870 Laak Tuesday, 13 September Het Hofbad car park, Ypenburgse Boslaan 30 Leidschenveen-Ypenburg Tuesday, 27 September Joubertplantsoen Centrum Tuesday, 4 October to be announced Escamp Tuesday, 11 October Jan van Riebeekstraat near the community center Haagse Hout Tuesday, 18 October Sweelinckplein Scheveningen Tuesday, 25 October Gaslaan opposite No. 82 Segbroek

Items you can hand in on the clean-up day

bulky waste (such as furniture, household items, boards, boxes and large pieces of glass)

items for the second hand shop (kringloop)

old bicycles

small electrical appliances (appliances with a plug or battery which are not larger than about 50 centimetres. Examples: mixers, vacuum cleaners, irons, toys, radios and TVs, computers and printers, video players, tools, telephones and chargers, lighting, music, smoke detectors, clocks and watches)

domestic chemical waste (such as paint, light bulbs and batteries)

Please note that you cannot get rid of construction and demolition waste during the clean-up days.