According to the police, bicycle thefts in The Hague have increased by 36% in the first seven months of 2022 compared to last year. Up to and including July last year, 3,951 bicycles were reported stolen in the city compared to 5,364 in the same period this year.

The police are advising cyclists to not only use their ring lock but also to use a chain lock to attach their bikes to a fence or post. Also, if your bike is stolen you should always inform the people.