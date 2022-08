The first of the planned relay strikes by NS staff will start this Wednesday in the North region (Zwolle, Lelystad, Groningen en Leeuwarden). The Hague region will follow on Friday 26 August, unless an agreement is reached between NS and the trade unions beforehand. “Wednesday is now definitely fixed,” a spokesperson for FNV Spoor told Omroep West.

In the region where the actions are taking place, no NS trains will run for 24 hours starting from 04:00.