From the end of August 2022 and continuing for three weekends major maintenance will take place on the Prins Clausplein intersection.

During these weekends (26 – 29 August, 2 – 5 and 9 -12 September ) from 21:00 on Friday to 05:00 on Monday traffic leaving The Hague via the A12 and Prins Clausplein intersection will not be able to drive onto the A4 in the direction of Amsterdam and Rotterdam .

Traffic from The Hague in the direction of Amsterdam will be diverted via the N14 whilst traffic to Rotterdam will be diverted via the Rotterdamsebaan (S107).

