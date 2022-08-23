From the end of August 2022 and continuing for three weekends  major maintenance  will take place on the Prins Clausplein intersection.

During these weekends (26 – 29 August, 2 – 5 and 9 -12 September )  from  21:00 on Friday to 05:00 on Monday traffic  leaving The Hague via  the A12  and Prins Clausplein intersection  will not be able to drive onto the A4  in the direction of Amsterdam and Rotterdam .

Traffic from The Hague  in the direction of Amsterdam will be diverted via the N14  whilst  traffic to Rotterdam will be diverted via the Rotterdamsebaan (S107).

 

