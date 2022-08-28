This week NS staff will strike three days in a row in the Northwest, Central, South and East regions. On Monday, the staff in the northwest of the Netherlands, which includes Amsterdam and Schiphol, will go on strike. Central Netherlands is scheduled for Tuesday. This affects Utrecht the largest and busiest station in the Netherlands. On Wednesday there will be a strike in the east and south of the Netherlands.

According to NS, Monday’s strike also has consequences for international train travel. But there will be a limited train service to/from Schiphol Airport. However, they advise travellers to use alternative transport. The night trains will continue to run as much as possible.