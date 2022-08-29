On Sunday afternoon,  Dirk Kuyt’s  ADO Den Haag  earned their first points of the season with a resounding 4 -0 victory over Jong Ajax.  After losing their  opening three matches , not only was this  a welcome three points but also an  impressive performance  from the home team.

Directly, from the kick-off  ADO set  Jong Ajax under pressure  and scored within  2 minutes when  Joël Zwarts  headed in at the far post from a cross by Xander Severina.  In the 38 minute Xander  Severina scored after receiving a through ball  from Max de Waal.

Any hope that Jong Ajax had of mounting a comeback in the second half quickly evaporated when de Waal increased ADO’s lead in the 48 minute with a  deft chip over the visitor’s keeper.   Then in the 60 minute Xander  Severina, man of match,  put the icing on the cake  with a beautiful curling shot into the far corner of the  Amsterdamer’s goal from the edge of  the box.

ADO Den Haag’s next home match is Friday 9 September at 20:00 again Jong AZ.

 

 

 

 