On Sunday afternoon, Dirk Kuyt’s ADO Den Haag earned their first points of the season with a resounding 4 -0 victory over Jong Ajax. After losing their opening three matches , not only was this a welcome three points but also an impressive performance from the home team.

Directly, from the kick-off ADO set Jong Ajax under pressure and scored within 2 minutes when Joël Zwarts headed in at the far post from a cross by Xander Severina. In the 38 minute Xander Severina scored after receiving a through ball from Max de Waal.

Any hope that Jong Ajax had of mounting a comeback in the second half quickly evaporated when de Waal increased ADO’s lead in the 48 minute with a deft chip over the visitor’s keeper. Then in the 60 minute Xander Severina, man of match, put the icing on the cake with a beautiful curling shot into the far corner of the Amsterdamer’s goal from the edge of the box.

ADO Den Haag’s next home match is Friday 9 September at 20:00 again Jong AZ.