As of now,  visitors can use a free secured and wireless internet connection (Publicroam) at all of The Hague’s  municipality locations.  However, to access the system you need to create an account.

Free Wi-Fi is already available at schools (Eduroam)  and at government locations (Govroam).  The Hague is the first municipality in The Netherlands to offer three types of free, secure Wi-Fi.

The gemeente  hopes that other organizations will follow their  example. Cultural institutions, community centres and sports locations will soon receive a letter from the gemeente  with an appeal to also offer safe WiFi.  The Hague is striving, together with other institutions, to achieve a fully-covering secure WiFi network for all its residents and visitors.

 