As of now, visitors can use a free secured and wireless internet connection (Publicroam) at all of The Hague’s municipality locations. However, to access the system you need to create an account.

Free Wi-Fi is already available at schools (Eduroam) and at government locations (Govroam). The Hague is the first municipality in The Netherlands to offer three types of free, secure Wi-Fi.

The gemeente hopes that other organizations will follow their example. Cultural institutions, community centres and sports locations will soon receive a letter from the gemeente with an appeal to also offer safe WiFi. The Hague is striving, together with other institutions, to achieve a fully-covering secure WiFi network for all its residents and visitors.