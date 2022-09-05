HTM plan to adjust the timetables of trams 1, 6, 12 and 34, whereby the number of journeys per hour will be reduced.. The first change will go into effect on 12 September, but most of the changes will go into happen as of 10 October.

According to HTM, travellers must be able to count on trams and buses running according to the timetable. In order to continue to do this reliably this autumn, they are adapting their timetable as a preventive measure for trams 1, 6, 12 and 34.

The reasons for this are a combination of factors such as the prognosis of absenteeism in the autumn and shortage of personnel. There are also works in the city that mean that more tram drivers are needed on certain tram lines.

On September 12, the timetable for tram 34 in the morning and evening rush hour will be adjusted. A second change will follow on October 10 when the frequencies of trams 1, 6, 12 and 34 will be reduced.