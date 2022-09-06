All light moped (snorfiets) riders and their passengers will be required by law to wear a helmet from 1 January 2023. This is expected to reduce the number of road deaths and injuries among light mopeds. A light moped can travel at a maximum of 25 kilometres per hour and can be recognized by a blue number plate.

As of January 1, 2023, wearing an approved moped/motorcycle helmet or an approved speed pedelec helmet on a light moped will be mandatory everywhere in the Netherlands and you can be fined €100 if you do not wear a helmet.

An approved moped/motorcycle helmet can be recognized by a circle with the capital E in it. After the E is a number, and each number represents an EU country. In the Netherlands, approved helmets are given the number 4. An approved speed pedelec helmet is marked in accordance with NTA 8776:2016.

Moped riders are now allowed to ride on the bike path. Even after 1 January 2023, moped riders can continue to ride on bicycle paths. Until then, a helmet is only mandatory in places where the moped has to ride on the road.