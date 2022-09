The train employees union has called for another round of relay strikes in a bid to resolve the current labour agreement conflict.

On Friday 9 September, the west and north-west region (which includes The Hague region) will be affected. Next week Tuesday 13 it will be the turn of the east, south and north regions and the middle region on Thursday 15.

Travellers are advised to check the NS website for more information on the impact of the strike on train schedules.