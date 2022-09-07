Monday 19 September, The Hague gemeente is launching the first Sneaker Day in The Hague. The goal of the initiative to induce as many Hague residents as possible come to their workplace on that day with sporty shoes.

The alderman Hilbert Bredemeijer, sport, will kick off the first Sneaker Day in The Hague with a movement event on the Spuiplein. “Of course we realize that wearing sneakers alone is not enough to get people to exercise more. The main goal of The Hague Sneaker Day is therefore to create awareness and to show how easy it actually is to bring more movement into your day. Walking during a meeting, use the stairs instead of the elevator, a healthy lunch walk or standing more instead of sitting. It seems so obvious, yet it often does not happen.”

The alderman also promises to come to town hall that day in sneakers. “We will set a good example on Monday 19 September and of course hope that other employers will follow this.”

Organizations in The Hague will soon receive a toolkit with ready-made content to make the Hague Sneaker Day known within their organization. The date of the Hague Sneaker Day was not chosen randomly. This happens in both the National Sports Week and the National Vitality Week and is introduced in the year that The Hague is European Sports Capital.