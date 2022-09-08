Last night NS announced that no NS trains will run on Friday 9 September. The railway workers unions have already declared a region strike for Friday, however, although the strike is regional, the affected area is larger as the trains and staff operate throughout the Netherlands.

Looking at all the options and the experiences of the previous strike days, NS said that they saw no possibility to operate a timetable in a responsible, reliable and safe manner.

More strikes next week

The unions have also announced strikes for Tuesday 13 and Thursday 15 September. On Tuesday 13 September, it will again concern several larger regions, for Thursday September 15, actions are planned in Central Netherlands, the heart of the rail network. Also for these days NS expect that the regional strikes will have a major impact on NS train traffic throughout the Netherlands.

Schiphol and International

NS is still investigating the impact of the industrial action for travellers to and from Schiphol and for international trains that run through the Netherlands. More information about this will be announced as soon as possible.

They advise travellers to consult the Travel Planner on the website shortly before departure. The information will be updated during the morning tomorrow.