Last night NS announced  that no  NS trains will run on Friday 9 September.  The railway workers unions  have already declared  a region strike  for Friday, however,  although the strike  is  regional, the affected  area is  larger  as the  trains and  staff  operate  throughout the Netherlands.

Looking at all the options and the experiences of the previous strike days, NS said that they  saw  no possibility to operate  a timetable in a responsible, reliable and safe manner.

More strikes  next week
The  unions have also announced strikes for Tuesday 13 and Thursday 15 September. On Tuesday 13 September, it will again concern several larger regions, for Thursday September 15, actions are planned in Central Netherlands, the heart of the rail network. Also for these days NS  expect that the regional strikes will have a major impact on NS train traffic throughout the Netherlands.

Schiphol and International
NS is  still investigating  the impact of the industrial action  for travellers to and from Schiphol and for international trains that run through the Netherlands. More information about this will be announced as soon as possible.

They advise travellers  to consult the Travel Planner on the website  shortly before departure. The information will be updated during the morning tomorrow.