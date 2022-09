A condolence book has been opened at the British Embassy in The Hague. Members of the public are welcome to visit the Embassy to sign the book between these times.

The book is available without appointment, from today up to and including the day of the funeral, during the following hours:

Wednesday to Wednesday – 10:00 – 17:00

Thursday – 10:00 – 20:00

Friday to Sunday – 10:00 – 17:00