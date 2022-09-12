Air passenger duty will go up to nearly €30 per flight next year, sources in The Hague have confirmed.

Instead of €7.95 per ticket, travellers will have to pay €28.58 from January 1 2023, the Telegraaf reported last Wednesday. A hike in passenger duty was included in the new cabinet’s coalition agreement, but had not been expected to exceed €24.

The revenue from the tax is expected to run to millions of euros, which will be used to pay for a sustainability drive in aviation and measures to alleviate its effects on people’s living environment.

The duty on tickets was to be introduced last year, but was delayed amid protests from airlines who were struggling with the restrictions on travel during the coronavirus pandemic and feared the tax would further depress business.

The duty is part of a range of government measures to discourage flying and increasing awareness of its detrimental effects. In June, infrastructure minister Mark Harbers said Schiphol airport will be able to offer no more than 440,000 take-off and landing slots per year from November 2023.

Read more at DutchNews.nl: