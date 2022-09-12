Tuesday, 20 September is Prinsjesdag: the opening of the new parliamentary year. Because Prinsjesdag attracts a large number of visitors, traffic measures will be in effect. There will also be restrictions for pedestrians.

As of Friday, 16 September the police will already be placing several mobile barriers in the city centre which could lead to traffic disruptions.

Route of the Glass Coach

Due to the renovation work taking place at the Binnenhof, King Willem-Alexander will read this year’s ‘Speech from the Throne’ in the Koninklijke Schouwburg.

The procession route of the Glass Coach will run from the Noordeinde, Heulstraat, Kneuterdijk, Lange Voorhout and Korte Voorhout to the Koninklijke Schouwburg. The portion of the procession route between the Royal Stables and Tournooiveld will close at 10:30 The route between Tournooiveld and the Bosbrug will close at 06.00.

Road closures

Many streets will be closed on Prinsjesdag. Some streets will already be closed on Monday, 19 September.

Pedestrians

Pedestrians will not be able to walk across the street within the route of the Glass Coach. The procession route will be fenced off on both sides of the street. Up until 11:30 pedestrians will be able cross the procession route at only a limited number of spots.

Cyclists

There will be a ban on parking bicycles and moped along the route from midnight to 16:00 on 20 September.

Public transportation

Trams 1, 15, 16 and 17 and Buses 22, 24 and 28 will follow an alternative route on Prinsjesdag.

Parking

On 20 September 2022 you will not be able to park your car at many places in the city centre.

Parking garages in the city centre will have reduced hours of operation.

Photo: The Hague & Partners/Jurjen Drenth