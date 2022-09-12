This academic year, almost 3,000 new international students will start at one of the seven colleges and universities in The Hague as a bachelor, master or exchange student. In total, approximately 30,000 students study in The Hague.

The gemeente is organising special registration days so that the students register as as quickly as possible. For example, no fewer than 2,000 students came to town hall last Saturday. “These young talents enrich the international city that The Hague is”, says alderman Saskia Bruines, who welcomed the students in the city hall.

However, many are still facing problems finding accommodation and there have been shoutouts to the International community to offer spare bedrooms to the incoming students.