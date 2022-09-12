On Sunday morning the NS and the employees unions reached a provisional collective labour agreement. The unions will present the agreement to their members and until then, the train strikes planned for this week have been suspended.

The collective labour agreement includes an average wage increase of 9.25% in the next eighteen months. In addition, NS staff will receive an allowance of 1,000 euros in both December 2022 and July 2023.

Members of the trade unions still need to approve the agreement. Therefore, the unions are organising information sessions, after which members can indicate digitally whether they are satisfied with the collective labour agreement.