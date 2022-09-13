BlueBlood, the hotspot on the Zeestraat in The Hague that officially opened its doors on April 7 this year, has been nominated for the national Entree Awards 2022 in the category Best New Cocktail Bar.

The Entree Awards are better known as the Oscars within the hospitality industry. BlueBlood has been nominated because they are one of the best newcomers of this year and distinguish themselves with their contemporary cocktails. The bustling heart of BlueBlood is a large (cocktail) bar, where you can order the most diverse cocktails. In the in-house cocktail lab, the team also creates its own syrups for the cocktails.

The winning cocktail bar will be established through an independent and extensive jury process with 22 professionals. The eventual winner will be announced on Monday 28 November during a festive evening in Theater Amsterdam.