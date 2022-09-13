The Hague gemeente plans to extend, until 1 January 2023, the temporary accommodation of 77 asylum seekers in the Teleport Hotel, Binckhorst . The gemeente also wants to designate two other hotels as providers of provisional shelter.

The Haaglanden Security Region has been given the obligation by the government to procure a total of 450 crisis emergency shelters until 1 January 2023. The Hague should normally be responsible for providing 50% shelters.

In the Haaglanden region, 117 asylum seekers are currently being accommodated in crisis emergency shelters. In addition to the 77 people in the Teleport Hotel, there are 40 in Delft. “There is therefore still a significant task for both The Hague and the rest of the region,” the gemeente executive writes in a letter to the city council. That is why there will be at least 74 extra places in two other hotels in The Hague. “As soon as this plan is more concrete, local residents living in the vicinity of the hotels will be informed about this by the gemeente .”

“This brings us to 191 crisis emergency shelters in the Haaglanden region,” the council executive continues. “We are asking the region to also create approximately 110 places. We will then jointly look at how the remaining 150 crisis emergency shelter places can be realized. We are exploring further options in The Hague for this. The costs for crisis emergency shelter are fully reimbursed by the government.”

Source: www.rijswijksdagblad.nl