Some six months since the local elections, The Hague finally has a new administration, excluding Hart voor Den Haag which was the big winner in the March vote.

The coalition is a combination of five parties from across the political spectrum: the VVD, D66, GroenLinks, PvdA and CDA. Efforts to form a new administration in The Hague were complicated by the fact most of the main parties said they would not work with Hart voor Den Haag, which won nine seats on the 46 seat council.

Its leader Richard de Mos has been embroiled in criminal investigation into fraud and corruption charges for nearly three years.

In total, 13 parties won seats in The Hague but turnout was just 42%, down six percentage points on four years ago. The five-party coalition will present its plans for the next four years to the public on Friday.

