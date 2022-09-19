As a winter of bankruptcies and financial lockdown draws nearer, the government dips into its pockets to help households struggling with their energy bills. The train drivers’ strike is settled with a 9.25% pay rise, but Schiphol’s boss, Dick Benschop, pays the price for a summer of airport chaos. Another big earner, Sywert van Lienden, anxiously awaits to see if the report into his €100 million face mask deal will salvage his reputation. And Heerenveen’s mascot scores a win over his own club after a court ruled it strayed offside by suspending him in a dispute about last winter’s lockdown rules.