On Friday 16 September a coalition agreement was presented to the city council by five political parties (D66, VVD, GroenLinks, PvdA and CDA) to run The Hague from 2022-2026. The agreement has been given the title ‘For a city that can take a beating’.

In the coalition agreement there is extra investments in clean, liveable and safe neighbourhoods, the sustainability of the least energy-efficient homes and the construction of affordable homes. As well as focused attention and support for children, young people and families in need.

The main points of coalition agreement are below:

Investments in neighbourhoods and districts

The coalition partners plan to work on the city’s main challenges. Investments will be made in outdoor spaces and in tackling notorious offenders and troublemakers. Neighbourhoods facing multiple problems can count on extra, targeted attention. Extra money will a be invested in this approach. The same goes for tackling crime, for instance criminal youth gangs and the timely disruption of criminal activities.

Affordable living

A shortage of affordable housing is one of the city’s challenges. The coalition agreement opts for a higher percentage of affordable housing, both for sale and rent. The so-called middle segment. Vacant and dilapidated accommodation as well as bad landlords will be confronted. The deployment of the Hague Pandbrigade will be expanded. The coalition will relax rules around accommodation splitting to make more room for student housing. And extra investments will be made in social facilities.

Acceleration of sustainability

An impulse is also being given in the field of sustainability. The pace of insulating and refurbishing homes will be increased to 10,000 per year. This concerns the least energy-efficient homes with the labels E, F and G.

Extra money for prevention

Income and equality of opportunity in the city are under pressure and that has to change. Therefore, the coalition is investing in prevention. Whether it concerns crime, safety on the street or health, youth care, sports, education, culture, language help, work and poverty or a good start for children. Extra money is being earmarked for all these areas.

Services

Services to residents and entrepreneurs will be improved and contact with the municipality will be more direct. The coalition wants the municipality to be close to the residents and entrepreneurs. For instance, by being more present in neighbourhoods and districts. With this, the coalition is responding to the complaints that have been voiced about this.

The telephone service and especially the follow-up actions will be improved, the municipality will respond more quickly when residents ask questions or report incidents, and will invest in neighbourhood meeting points.

Basics in order

This means something for the way the municipality works, according to the coalition agreement. The municipality should work more flexibly, listen more to residents and entrepreneurs and tackle problems in a targeted and integrated manner. It is also important to put municipal finances in order. For decades, the city too often tackled problems with money from its reserves and money that was temporarily available, for instance from the state or from ‘Europe’. This has to change. A solid financial basis is being worked on.

Moreover, a fund is being set up to help attract contributions from European and government schemes. And the burden on Hague residents will be increased. These include the Property Tax, cost-covering waste collection and sewerage charges and parking fees.

photo credit: Martijn Beekman