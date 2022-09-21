This week in the Nieuwe Kerk , The Hague, the independent panel of judges of the People’s Tribunal pronounced its judgment in a trio of cases of murdered journalists. The unanimous verdict concluded that “throughout their acts and omissions including the lack of investigations, the lack of reparation to the victims, and full impunity, the states of Mexico, Sri Lanka and Syria are guilty of all human rights violations brought against them in the indictment by the Prosecution.” The verdict was broadcast live and recordings can be watched in English, Arabic and Spanish.

This symbolic act of justice represents a meaningful international recognition of the complicity of these states in impunity for the murders of Miguel Ángel López Velasco (Mexico), Lasantha Wickrematunge (Sri Lanka) and Nabil Al-Sharbaji (Syria). The cases also create an important record of evidence and testimony for any future proceedings, and elevate the importance of holding states internationally accountable for failing to protect journalists and investigate and prosecute those who murder them.

Over 100 participants including colleagues, relatives and friends of journalists who were killed in reprisal for their work, gathered to hear the verdict first-hand. The tribunal, though symbolic in nature, aims to make a concrete contribution to the fight against impunity. Christophe Deloire, Secretary-General of Reporters Without Borders, said “the fact that we have this tribunal is the first sign of hope. Though your tribunal does not have the capacity to put the perpetrators behind bars, you have the capacity to name and shame.”

Photo © Graciella Rossetto