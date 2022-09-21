This Sunday, 25 September, the 46th City-Pier-City (CPC) Loop will be held. This largest running event in The Hague attracts tens of thousands of spectators. Therefore, parts of the city will be less accessible during the run.

The event starts at 09:15 and finishes around 18:00. All the races start at the Koningskade. The finish is at the Boorlaan, near the Malieveld. Besides the half marathon, there are 1, 2, 5 and 10 kilometres events. With thousands of children from nearly 100 schools, the event is also the largest school run in the Netherlands.

Due to the expected crowds, the organisation advises coming by bike or public transport. Trams services arounds the Malieveld will be severely affected with some trams running a different route.

During the 10-kilometre run and half marathon, parts of the route will be temporarily closed and traffic will be diverted until all runners have passed.

Different cut-off times apply to the Koningskade. The section between Javastraat and Zuid-Hollandlaan will be closed between 05:00 and 18:00. The section of Koningskade between Zuid-Hollandlaan and Bosbrug will be closed between 05.00 and 19.00. The Koningstunnel will be closed between 05.00 and 18.00 in the direction of Koningskade and Bezuidenhoutseweg. However, from Voorhout, it will still be possible to turn right into the tunnel towards Lekstraat/Binckhorst.

