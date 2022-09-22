The Dutch government presented its 2023 spending plans to parliament on Tuesday. Here are the main measures:

Government finances

The budget deficit will rise to 3% of GDP, just within the EU’s official limit.

The national debt will remain at 49.5% of GDP, well within the EU norm.

Taxes and income

Income tax for incomes up to €73,071 will go down by 0.14 percentage point to 36.93%.

The income tax cut, combined with an increase in other tax discounts for people in work, will boost average incomes by €500 a year although the self-employed earning more than €70,000 a year will be slightly worse off.

Savings of up to €57,000 are exempt from asset taxes. This is up from €50,000 in 2021.

The tax on assets will increase from 31% to 34% over the next three years – based on the estimated increase in their value – currently 0.01% for savings and 5.53% for investments and property.

The tax discount for freelancers (zelfstandigenaftrek) will be reduced to €5,030 in 2023 and cut in stages to €900 by 2027.

Other taxes

The tax on flying will rise by €8 per passenger to €26 per departure flight.

Transfer tax on buying property as an investment will rise to 10.4%.

The price of a packet of cigarettes will rise by over €1 to around €9, and will top €10 in 2024. Rolling tobacco will go up to around €17 next year.

The tax on soft drinks will rise by 11 cents.

Value-added tax on solar panels will be cut to zero.

Social security

The minimum wage, state pension and other benefits will rise 10% from January

Housing benefit will rise by €16.94 a month while over 500,000 low income tenants living in housing corporation property will be eligible for a rent cut of up to € 57 per month.

Healthcare benefits will rise by up to €43 a month to €134.

Childcare benefits will also rise to reach 96% of the cost by 2025.

Energy

A price cap is being introduced on energy bills which will run until the end of next year, limiting most households to a monthly payment of no more than €290.

The government is setting aside €50 million for a fund to help people who cannot pay their energy bills. Low income families (up to 120% of the minimum wage), will be entitled to up to €1,300 in extra help to pay energy bills, payable by their local authority.

The reduction in taxes on petrol and diesel (17 cents less per litre of petrol and 11 cents less for diesel) will be extended to July 2023.

An extra €300 million has been allocated to help households make their homes more energy efficient, on top of the €4 billion which was set aside earlier.

Industry

The tax on profits will go up from 15% to 19% while the threshold for profit tax will go down from €395,000 to €200,000.

The ‘mining’ tax paid by gas and oil companies will go up to help pay for the energy bill measures.

€145 million has been set aside to stimulate the development of a hydrogen industry in the Netherlands, €180 million for offshore wind power and €200 million for district heating schemes.

Cars eligible for company car schemes must be fully electric from 2025.

Education

€1 billion has been allocated to combat ‘inequality of opportunity’ and €1 billion will go on improving the quality of education.

Students who live away from home will be entitled to an extra €165 next year, in addition to the basic student grant.

€1 billion has been reserved as compensation for students who were not entitled to student grants during the seven years in which they were scrapped.

Healthcare

The cost of health insurance will rise around €11 a month, taking the average premium to €137 a month – however, the exact increase is up to health insurers themselves.

Overall spending on healthcare will rise by €6 billion to €105.9 billion, largely due to pay rises.

Other

Members of the royal family will receive an extra €450,000 as income and personnel costs, taking official payments to the king, queen and others to €50.1 million.

€3.9 billion will go on support for Ukraine, of which €2.6 billion is for help to refugees

An additional €1 billion has been allocated to pay for refugee accommodation up to 2027

€100 million will go on preventing ‘vulnerable’ youngsters turning to crime and the same amount will go towards counteracting drugs crime, with a specific focus on ports and airports.

The defence ministry budget will increase by €5 billion a year to reach the NATO norm of 2% of GDP.

€5.2 billion has been allocated to stop the spread of coronavirus.

