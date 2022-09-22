According to the “Het grote Nextdoor buurtonderzoek 2022” report published this week by The Free University of Amsterdam and neighbourhood platform Nextdoor, which asked residents via an online enquête to evaluate their neighbourhood, the Vogelwijk in The Hague was declared the best neighbourhood in Netherland with a score of 8.9

Residents rated the neighbourhood on six criteria, namely contact with neighbours and helping neighbours, social cohesion, facilities, perceived safety and feelings of loneliness in the neighbourhood. Residents could also indicate what they themselves considered important when rating their neighbourhood. These were mainly tranquillity, contact between neighbours and the accessibility of the neighbourhood.

Interestingly, the study shows that people in rural areas value tranquillity more, whereas city dwellers value accessibility. Contact with neighbours was found to be important for both groups.

Another Haagse neighbourhood Archipelbuurt came fourth receiving a score of 8.8 from its residents

Photo credit: Joris – Eigen werk, (wikimedia.org)