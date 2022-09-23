This week, 188 new flats were completed in The Hague’s Spuikwartier district in the city centre. The flats are located in one of the two residential towers (tower Bolero) of the Sonate City Apartments project. This project is part of gemeente’s ambition to provide more housing for its residents and increase the vibrancy of the city centre.

In addition to the 188 flats in tower Bolero, another 268 flats will be delivered in nearby tower Adagio in the third quarter of 2023. These flats are also destined for The Hague’s mid-rent segment.

Alderman Anne Mulder: ”I am extremely happy that we can add these flats to The Hague’s housing stock. This is desperately needed. The variation in housing types is what makes this project so special. This variety offers different house seekers opportunities in the municipality of The Hague for a home.”

The new building on Schedeldoekshaven is part of a larger area development, the Central Innovation District.