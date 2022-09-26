Last Saturday during the third edition of Jazz in the Park, the Zuiderparktheater welcomed its 30,000th visitor of this summer season. This is a visitor record for the open-air theatre in The Hague. The visitor was put in the limelight during the break of the show by Jeffrey Spalburg, who was the MC during the Miles Davis tribute evening. Mildred Maduro was surprised with flowers and free tickets to a show of her choice next season.

“We have had three challenging seasons. First we had to prove our right to exist after the removal of the structural subsidy from the The Hague gemeente’s Arts Plan. Then came corona. With this season, we draw a definitive line under that. We have had our best season ever. It was a fantastically sunny summer. More visitors, many of them returning visitors, more volunteers and a lot of publicity,” said chairman of the Zuidepark Theatre foundation Nachet Louchahi.

Over half of the visitors come for the concerts of Zuiderpark Live. “This year, we presented the likes of De Dijk, Ilse Delange, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Selah Sue, Suzanne Vega and Clouseau. We have already discussed that there will be more live concerts next year. “In October this year, the first names will already be announced,” added director Berend Dikkers.

Around 10,000 visitors came to concerts in cooperation with various city partners such as the Residentie Orkest, Haags Beat Festival, Haags Hiphop Centrum, Participatie Keuken and the three Jazz in the Park evenings with Michael Varekamp. This event/ series will also return next year. We can rightly say that we are back on the map. And that’s thanks to our great team, our partners and especially the 100 volunteers,” said Berend Dikkers and Nachet Louchahi.

In May 2023, the open-air theatre will open its gates again. The Hague Zuiderpark will then celebrate its 100th anniversary. “We will definitely join that. We also have plans to celebrate 165 years of Keti Koti (end of slavery in Suriname) with The Hague African Festival.”

Photo caption: presenter Jeffrey Spalburg, Ms Maduro and chairman Nachet Louchahi (Photo by Mike van Hees).