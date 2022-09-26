The inverted flags weren’t the only distress signal as the king opened Parliament for what looks set to be a gruelling year. The speech was rewritten at the last minute to include the government’s hastily agreed energy price cap, one of several measures designed to bring down the soaring inflation rate. The cabinet walked out of parliament in protest at Thierry Baudet’s latest conspiracy theory about Sigrid Kaag, who also came under fire for wanting to splash out on a more sustainable budget briefcase. Louis van Gaal is caught out embroidering his playing career as the Netherlands make progress in the Nations League. And there’s animal news galore with happy lions, thriving wolves and a feisty seagull.