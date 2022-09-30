A bleak autumn looms as inflation surges to a new high, hospital beds start filling up with coronavirus patients and a battle royale breaks out between the Tweede Kamer’s past and present chairwomen. Wages are also rising, though not as fast as inflation, and healthcare workers suffering from Long Covid could be in line for a €15,000 payout. But it’s not all doom and gloom: some of Rembrandt’s finest works are going on display in the Mauritshuis and Oranje have qualified for the finals of the glittering Nations League. And there’s good news about the murder rate, which has come down by half in the last 20 years.