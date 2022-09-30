You can make an appointment on the page Arrange collection of bulky waste and garden waste or via the gemeente’s Contact page.

How do you put out the garden waste?

Tie loose branches together and shorten them to a maximum of 1.20 metres long.

Tree trunks and branches may have a maximum diameter of 20 centimetres wide.

Put your large garden waste out by the curb before 07.45 on the day of your appointment.

Why separate your tree trimmings and branches?

During the Takkenroute the gemeente collects your garden waste to turn it into compost. This compost is used for parks and gardens. Garden waste is normally burned. By disposing of your garden waste separately during the Takkenroute, you are working towards a better environment. The Takkenroute takes place twice a year, in the spring and in the autumn.