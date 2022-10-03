Last Friday evening, ADO Den Haag faced Jong PSV in their 9th game of the Keuken Kampioen Divisie 2022/23 campaign and ended the night with an unfortunate 1-3 loss. Despite strong spells of dominance throughout the game, Dirk Kuyt’s young side just couldn’t seem to find the back of the net, leaving ADO fans with a bittersweet feeling as their team proved themselves worthy of 3 points which they subsequently did not receive.

As soon as the whistle was blown for kick-off, the game opened up immediately for both sides. ADO almost scored from a cross which was whipped in from the left-hand side, and not long after this, Jong PSV striker, Simon Colyn almost scored from the halfway line. His shot beat ADO goalkeeper Hugo Wentges but narrowly missed the target.

In the 12th minute, ADO fans raised a banner for lifelong supporter “Piet” as his cremation took place earlier that day. All present fans took a stand and applauded in unison to commemorate “Piet” in an emotional moment for the club.

Only 10 minutes later, the ADO backline was caught out of position whilst on the attack which Jong PSV took full advantage of as Mohamed Nassoh completed a menacing counterattack with an absolutely stunning finish from outside the box, into the top corner and off the crossbar. No goalkeeper would have saved that.

Then, in the 42nd minute, ADO was awarded a freekick in a dangerous position just outside the box. Max de Waal stepped up and with good intentions of crossing the ball into the back post for Finn van Breemen which was read well by the Jong PSV defence, allowing them to catch the poorly positioned ADO defenders on the counter for the second time. Though, on this occasion it was Jenson Seelt who nestled the ball into the roof of the ADO net, doubling the lead for Jong PSV.

The first half only got worse for ADO as Jenson Seelt managed to bag his second goal of the night from a well-worked corner kick in the 45th minute, putting Jong PSV 0-3 up at halftime.

Lots of work to do for ADO in the second half which seemed to start just the way they would have wanted when Tyrese Asante scored an almost identical goal to Jenson Seelts’ second of the night. 1-3 in the 50th minute. ADO then continued to pressure the Jong PSV defence for the rest of the game and had plenty of chances to change the game, especially when key player Ricardo Kishna came on for the last 10 minutes of the game as he put ADO in perfect positions to score.

Unfortunately, ADO just couldn’t find a way through and ended the game with a 1-3 loss.

Although of course not the result ADO wanted, nor the result they truly deserved, there were plenty of positive aspects of the game such as their ability to create goal scoring opportunities in addition to the more obvious and crucial learning points like defending of a counterattack which the team would definitely benefit from utilizing for their upcoming game against FC Eindhoven.

Overall, an end-to-end game which proved entertaining for fans, despite the unfortunate result.

Report and photo: Casper Duijn