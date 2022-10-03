Henk Kool will hand over the gavel of the Netherlands-China Association (VNC) to Monique Knapen on 8 October, after six years of chairmanship. Henk Kool has followed a contemporary association policy during

his chairmanship and has strengthened the foundation of the association. An activity plan has been drawn up and implemented together with the board members and initiatives have been developed.

Unfortunately, the corona crisis has put the activity program of the VNC on hold for the past two years. Henk Kool: “I have enjoyed working for the VNC for the past six years tremendously. It’s been a very special period for a special association. I am now retired and spend a lot of time in my home in France. Fortunately, the end of the Corona crisis seems in sight and this new period for the VNC requires much more time from me than I have available in the coming years. During the Corona crisis several Asian / China-related organizations in the Netherlands were dissolved. The VNC however, with its periodical magazine “ChinaNu” has survived. It will be a excellent time to hand over the presidency to a new leader who can energetically continue to build and expend the VNC with new ideas.”

Monique Knapen has studied social history at the Erasmus University in Rotterdam as well as Sinology courses at Leiden University and Beijing University. She lived and worked in China for 6 years, speaks Chinese and is an expert in international cultural relations, especially in the art and culture sector between the Netherlands and China. Since 2009 she has worked as the Program Director for China at DutchCulture organisation, a unique position and pivotal role, particularly in making policy between the Netherlands and China with the government and in coordination with market parties in both countries. Furthermore, Monique is China Coordinator of “Creative NL – China”, a partnership that is supported by the Dutch Ministries of Education, Culture and Science, Economic Affairs and Foreign Affairs.

Monique is also active in the national program on circular design that is planned for 2023 when The Netherlands will be a partner-country in the Hong Kong Business or Design Week. Monique Knapen “I am very honoured by the nomination of the board. I have known the VNC organization since my study-period when I worked as an intern on the teaching packages of the VNC. My fascination for China arose during my studies and the many years that I lived in China. I am aware of some of the concerns in the Netherlands about China; they also exist regarding the space for free speech and creative expression. This situation in China has been a concern for some time. However, closing the door makes a dialogue impossible. The VNC has been an independent Dutch organization for more than 45 years. The motto is therefore “cooperate where possible, protect where necessary”. Over the past decades, the VNC has built up many international relationships that proofed to be important to the Netherlands’.