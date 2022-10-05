The number of coronavirus patients admitted to hospital has risen sharply over the past seven days and positive tests are also going up, public health institute RIVM said in its weekly Tuesday update.

Some 485 people were hospitalised with coronavirus, and 76 were admitted for other reasons but had the virus, the RIVM said. A week ago, 380 people were sent to hospital because they had Covid.

In total, 870 people are now being treated in hospital for the virus, the highest total in two months. Over 19,000 positive tests were also recorded by regional health centres, a rise of 55% on a week ago.

The figures do not reflect the true number of infections because only health service workers, people who cannot self test and people who need a coronavirus certificate are currently being checked at the GGD test centres.

More virus particles are also being found in waste water.

Vaccinations

Last month the government launched a new vaccination campaign in anticipation of the autumn wave. Everyone over the age of 12 is now eligible for an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, provided they have not had a booster jab or a coronavirus infection in the last three months.

Just over two-thirds of adults are classed as fully vaccinated, meaning they had the original two vaccines in 2021 and a booster shot last winter. However, according to research by I&O, around half of Dutch adults are not planning to take a booster vaccination against coronavirus this autumn.

To keep the Netherlands open and make sure the healthcare system remains accessible it is even more important that everyone tests themselves if they have symptoms and gets a booster shot, the RIVM said.

