Last Friday evening, ADO Den Haag faced FC Eindhoven in the10th game of their  first division campaign  and they ended the match with an important 1 – 0 victory. This was unexpected as ADO were  17th in the league, whilst Eindhoven were  4th  before the match. Despite a shaky start in the first half, ADO were  able to pick up the reins in the second half and dominate their opponents.

The supporter turn-up was more than expected, which gave the stadium a vibrant atmosphere. As the crowd chanted in the background the whistle was blown for the kick-off.  In  the beginning of the first half ADO  kept losing procession  to Eindhoven due to misplaced passes and strong defending.

Both teams had several chances to score. In the 12th minute the Eindhoven left winger was able to break free from his defender, however,  his  low shot  towards the goal  was easily saved  by the keeper. In  the 21th minute the ADO right winger crossed the ball into the box and in the ensuing melee in the Eindhoven penalty area  an ADO player fired  the ball  just over the bar.

At the end of the first half the score remained  0 – 0, as both teams were not able to find the back of the net.

From  the beginning of the second half, the game  transformed into  high intensity football where many  scoring chances were  created. Both Eindhoven and ADO were putting a lot of pressure on each other. In the 60th minute   ADO  broke the deadlock with a deft header from striker  Thomas Verheydt  just outside the keeper’s reach  from a cross  from Bilate.

After the goal ADO completely dominated Eindhoven which limited their chances to counter and even the score.

The match ended up as an important victory for ADO and moved them up to  15th in the standings.

Both ADO supporters, the team and the staff were delighted with this win, but will they be able to keep this up in future matches?

 

Article by Tom Weissink

Photo by Tom Weissink