Last Friday evening, ADO Den Haag faced FC Eindhoven in the10th game of their first division campaign and they ended the match with an important 1 – 0 victory. This was unexpected as ADO were 17th in the league, whilst Eindhoven were 4th before the match. Despite a shaky start in the first half, ADO were able to pick up the reins in the second half and dominate their opponents.

The supporter turn-up was more than expected, which gave the stadium a vibrant atmosphere. As the crowd chanted in the background the whistle was blown for the kick-off. In the beginning of the first half ADO kept losing procession to Eindhoven due to misplaced passes and strong defending.

Both teams had several chances to score. In the 12th minute the Eindhoven left winger was able to break free from his defender, however, his low shot towards the goal was easily saved by the keeper. In the 21th minute the ADO right winger crossed the ball into the box and in the ensuing melee in the Eindhoven penalty area an ADO player fired the ball just over the bar.

At the end of the first half the score remained 0 – 0, as both teams were not able to find the back of the net.

From the beginning of the second half, the game transformed into high intensity football where many scoring chances were created. Both Eindhoven and ADO were putting a lot of pressure on each other. In the 60th minute ADO broke the deadlock with a deft header from striker Thomas Verheydt just outside the keeper’s reach from a cross from Bilate.

After the goal ADO completely dominated Eindhoven which limited their chances to counter and even the score.

The match ended up as an important victory for ADO and moved them up to 15th in the standings.

Both ADO supporters, the team and the staff were delighted with this win, but will they be able to keep this up in future matches?

Article by Tom Weissink

Photo by Tom Weissink