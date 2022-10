According to figures from estate agents association NVM, in The Hague, 879 fewer homes were sold last quarter than in the same period last year. Compared to the previous quarter, 7.5% fewer houses were sold. House prices also fell compared to the previous quarter.

The average house price in The Hague is now €435,30 slightly higher that the national average of €425,000. However, still half of the houses in The Hague are sold above the asking price.