From Monday, HTM will run fewer trams on lines 1, 6 and 12. Also due maintenance work on the tracks of tram 11 in Statenkwartier., tram 11 will be temporarily diverted and terminate at the Kunstmuseum..

HTM says it is making preventive adjustments to the timetable to ensure that passengers are inconvenienced as little as possible by factors such as sick leave, staff shortages and roadworks in the city.

Tram 1, – During the day frequency will decrease from six times an hour to five times an hour. After 21:00, tram 1 will run three times an hour, instead of four. This also applies on Sunday mornings before 10:00.

Tram 6, on weekdays, frequency goes from six times an hour to five times an hour. On Saturdays during the day, frequency goes from seven times an hour to six times an hour. In the evening after 21:00, from four to three times an hour. On Sunday morning before 10:00 and in the evening after 21:00, tram 6 will still run four times an hour, instead of five. Sunday during the day from six to five times an hour.

Tram 12, during weekday rush hour frequency will reduce from five times an hour to four times.