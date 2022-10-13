There will not be any diversions for cyclists and pedestrians. However, during these roadworks there will be diversions for vehicular traffic and public transport.

Cars will have to follow a detour. This route will go via the Machiel Vrijenhoeklaan and De Savornin Lohmanlaan or via the Laan van Meerdervoort to the Groen van Prinstererlaan, Houtwijklaan and Escamplaan.

The HTM bus lines 24 and 26 and EBS bus line 31 will operate an alternative route during the roadworks. The Westduin and Ockenburghstraat bus stops will not be in use during the roadworks.