The Ockenburghstraat, which is close by the International School of The Hague will get a new asphalt from between the Laan van Meerdervoort and the Loosduinse Hoofdstraat. The work will take place in 2 parts between 24 October and 1 November 2022.
There will not be any diversions for cyclists and pedestrians. However, during these roadworks there will be diversions for vehicular traffic and public transport.
Cars will have to follow a detour. This route will go via the Machiel Vrijenhoeklaan and De Savornin Lohmanlaan or via the Laan van Meerdervoort to the Groen van Prinstererlaan, Houtwijklaan and Escamplaan.
The HTM bus lines 24 and 26 and EBS bus line 31 will operate an alternative route during the roadworks. The Westduin and Ockenburghstraat bus stops will not be in use during the roadworks.
Part 1: Monday 24 October to Friday 28 October
The work will take place on the road in the direction of the Loosduinse Hoofdstraat. Work will also be done during the first evening and night. Afterwards the working times will be 7.00 to 16.00 . If necessary, the work will also be done during other evenings and nights.
Part 2: Friday 28 October to Tuesday 1 November
The work will begin at the entrance to the Ockenburgh crematorium. And it will continue towards the intersection of the Laan van Meerdervoort. The working times are from 20.00 on Friday evening to 06.00 on T