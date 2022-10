Two lion bones were found during an excavation at the Buitenhof in The Hague. They are a front leg of a young lion. A unique find, as they are the first (and thus the oldest) remains of lions in the Netherlands found during excavations.

Historical research shows that lions were kept at the Buitenhof between 1344 and 1358. The lion bones will be on display during the 40 Years of Archaeology exhibition from 17 October to 18 November in the atrium of stadhuis.